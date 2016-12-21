Police identify two men found dead in Newport News home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A death investigation is underway in Newport News after two men were found dead at a home in the 1st block of Langley Avenue on Thursday.

Police say they were called to do a welfare check at the home around 11:23 a.m., but it quickly turned into a death investigation.

What appears to be shell casings in the street and yellow crime scene tape sectioned off a part of Langley Avenue as Newport News officers went into the home where they found the two dead bodies.

Police have identified the victims as 29-year-old Marcus West and 37-year-old Mark Gray, both of Newport News.

Dennie Noble said, "It's really crazy. It's outrageous."

Noble's said he knows one of the victims.

"My dad used to be good friends with him. And my dad's best friend used to be good friends with him. They would go to the Jeep club all the time," said Noble.

Neighbors said they saw a woman distraught outside the home.

"She was standing on the ground in tears. Crying out loud and yelling. People were trying to comfort her. I wasn't sure what was going on," said Hobbs.

Another neighbor said she saw suspicious activity at the house two weeks ago when she saw what appeared to be a woman going through the owners' jeep.

That neighbor called police to report what she saw.

Betty Ann Santrock said, "They (police) checked around to see if the windows or anything was messed with and they said it wasn't messed with."

Santrock said the last time she saw the man who lives in the house was Monday night.

Now the neighborhood is left wondering what happened.

"Unfortunate, for things like this to happen especially around Christmas time," said Hobbs.

Police said they are trying to determine if there are any suspects but do not believe the community is in any danger.

