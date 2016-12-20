Police identify man killed in Hampton auto-pedestrian crash

HAMPTON, Va. – A man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian accident.

Police say the incident happened on West Mercury Boulevard at the East Bound I-64 off ramp around 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the single vehicle with the driver along with a pedestrian laying in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 57-year-old Robert Hamilton of Hampton.

The driver has no reported injuries.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a dark colored Chevrolet SUV was travelling eastbound on the eastbound I-64 off ramp onto West Mercury Boulevard when the vehicle came in contact with the pedestrian.

Police are actively investigating this incident.