Navy Sailor surprises his children with homecoming at Virginia Beach school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Navy dad surprised his children during their school musical on Tuesday night.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Whiddon arrived home from deployment on December 19th, and his wife decided to come up with a special plan to surprise Skylar, 12, Jayce, 10, and Briana, 4.

SCPO Whiddon says he was deployed for a little over six months, but was not supposed to return home until after Christmas.

He watched the school musical from the Kempsville Elenentary School library.

"They deserve this, I'm so excited," he told News 3, anxiously awaiting for the surprise.

At the end of the musical, a speaker called the Whiddon children up to the stage, saying Santa Claus had a special surprise for them.

Skylar's fifth-grade teacher, Brian Gray, dressed up as Santa Claus, walked out with SCPO Whiddon to greet his children.

They were completely surprised!

WATCH: Navy sailor surprises his children with homecoming during Kempsville Elementary School holiday musical https://t.co/zsExMoUpdH pic.twitter.com/sOQg5AqlfM — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) December 21, 2016