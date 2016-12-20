Massachusetts man reported missing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man from Massachusetts was reported missing after going for a walk in Norfolk and not returning.

According to Norfolk Police, Broque Cockrum was last seen on December 13 around 6 p.m. when he went for a walk from his sister’s home in the 8200 block of O’Connor Crescent.

A flier posted online by Missing Pieces Network indicates that Cockrum was also seen leaving a woman’s apartment in Grandy Village the morning of December 14 without his pants, phone or hat.

The flier states that Cockrum was last seen wearing a green tank top, gym shorts, a red and black flannel jacket and black Jordan sneakers.

Cockrum was reportedly visiting his sister in Norfolk from Massachusetts and was supposed to fly back home on Friday.

Norfolk Police confirmed that Cockrum has a listed address in Framingham, Mass.

If you have any information about Broque Cockrum’s whereabouts, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.