Campaign aims to curb holiday drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police and the Washington Regional Alcohol Program are taking a different approach to curb drunk driving during the holiday season.

"We made a very tactical turn this year," said Kurt Erickson of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program. "[We're trying to] emphasize the positivity and the beauty of a designated driver."

Erickson and Virginia State Trooper Mark Walden explained the message behind the latest video campaign for the 15th anniversary of the Checkpoint Strikeforce.

"It's really not worth it," Walden said of drunk driving.

According to the VSP, December is the most dangerous time of the year when it comes to drunk driving. The Virginia Highway Safety Office and WRAP (Washington Regional Alcohol Program) are working to make this holiday safer with area sobriety checkpoints.

"If you're on the city streets, dial 911. If you're on the interstate, dial #77," said Walden. "We'll definitely be out there looking for it."