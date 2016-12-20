Beauty tips from Paris on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Want to get the look that’s rocked the runway in Paris? Celebrity Hairstylist and inventor of the Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa is just back from Paris, where she styled hair for the famed models of Victoria’s Secret. She tell us  about what’s hot this coming year – for all things beauty.