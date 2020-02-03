Suspect wanted in Suffolk for alleged connections to credit card theft, credit card fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are trying to identify a female subject wanted for alleged connections to a recent credit card theft and credit card fraud.

The incident took place on December 31, 2019, in the 4300 block of Pughsville Road.

The suspect possibly stole the victim’s purse from the victim’s parked car. The victim’s wallet containing her credit cards and various other items was inside of her purse at the time it was stolen.

As the victim returned to her vehicle, she saw the alleged suspect in the area of her vehicle, but did not know at the time her purse was missing.

The subject was seen on security cameras using the stolen credit cards to buy various items at different locations.

Anyone that can identify the subject or with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.