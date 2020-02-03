× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A very warm work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the week… Temperatures will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, 20+ degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds blending in at times. Lows will only drop into the 50s overnight with a mix of clouds.

Highs will return to near 70 tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with an isolated shower possible. Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 15 mph.

The second half of the week will be soggy as a line of fronts slowly moves through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will linger in the 60s, still warm for this time of year. Highs will drop to the 50s this weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 3rd

1996 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Snow Eastern Shore, Significant Icing Southeast Virginia

