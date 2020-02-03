Coronavirus continues to spread, but flu is more serious in US

The United States’ first person-to-person transmission of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus was confirmed Thursday and doctors expect to see similar cases in the country in the future.

However, health officials are reiterating that the risk of being infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. is relatively low and the flu is still a larger threat.

To give you some perspective, more than 8,000 people have died from the flu this season in the U.S. and 15 million have gotten sick from it.

So far, the only people who have been infected with the coronavirus in the U.S are those who have traveled to China or those who came in close contact with them.

When it comes to avoiding both viruses, it’s important to wash your hands, avoid being around people who are sick and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and infectious disease doctors say those masks that we keep seeing people wear don’t necessarily help.

“With respect to masks, there are a couple of concerns that it may create a sense of false security in terms of getting an infection through these other things like touching your unclean hands.”

Doctors say right now it’s hard to tell whether one virus is more infectious than the other, mostly because the coronavirus is so new.

Regardless, it’s important to take precautions and if you’re sick, definitely see a doctor if it becomes difficult to breathe.