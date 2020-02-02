Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring for Groundhog Day 2020

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring after not seeing his shadow this Groundhog Day.

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, an early spring is in the forecast.

Last year, Phil predicted an early spring as well — a rare prediction, as it’s only happened 20 times in the tradition’s 134-year history.

This is the first time in history he’s predicted spring two years in a row.

“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by communities across the country,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We are honored Phil has called our commonwealth his home for more than 100 years and look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents, and the millions watching from their homes.”

“Knowing that the world looks forward to Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication every year brings joy to our hearts,” added Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley. “At only 22 inches and 20 pounds, Phil might be small, but he is still America’s favorite furry weather forecaster.”