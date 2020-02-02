Philippines reports world’s 1st virus death outside China

The Philippines is reporting the first death outside China from the new coronavirus.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, are delaying the opening of schools in the hardest-hit province and tightening the quarantine in one city by allowing only one family member to venture out to buy supplies.

The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has climbed past 14,550, the vast majority of them in China.

A 1,000-bed hospital specially built to handle coronavirus patients in the epicenter city of Wuhan is expected to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction began.

A second hospital is set to open soon after.

Click here for our full coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.