Newport News Police investigating Chanello’s robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police is investigating a Chanello’s robbery.

The robbery took place on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., at the Chanello’s located at 15482 Warwick Boulevard, according to police.

Police say the suspect entered Chanello’s with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue bandanna around his face, blue jacket, and athletic pants at the time of the robbery.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.