× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s

Punxsatawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this morning, which means an early Spring! That is if you believe a groundhog…but the Climate Prediction Center is saying we are going to have above-normal temperatures for the next two weeks. Our forecast matches that with spring-like temperatures starting Monday.

High pressure will build in today. Skies will clear and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. This will start our warming trend into next week. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest. Get ready for some spring-like temperatures! Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

You can break out the shorts on Monday. Highs will climb to the low 70s! This is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The mild weather will continue into Tuesday with more cloud cover and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will be mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances. Expect rain to become widespread Wednesday night and Thursday. Showers will continue Thursday night into the day Friday. Thursday will be cooler, but still above normal in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

