Suffolk Police investigating pedestrian hit by vehicle incident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police is investigating an incident that involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene waiting on police arrival.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle as they were crossing the street.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Police is still investigating the incident.

