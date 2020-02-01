ODU men’s basketball falls at LA Tech, 76-73

RUSTON, La. (ODUSports.com) – A Daquan Bracey three-pointer with 1.2 seconds to play, lifted LA Tech (17-5, 8-2 C-USA) over the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (9-14, 5-5 C-USA) by a 76-73 score on Saturday night at Thomas Assembly Center. Xavier Green’s 18 points led four Monarchs in double-figures. The three-point loss was the sixth setback by three or less points for Old Dominion this season.

Early in the second half, ODU trailed by 11, 47-36, before the Monarchs responded with a 31-18 run, to take a two-point lead, 67-65, at the 4:23 mark. The Bulldogs then utilized an 8-2 run, claiming a 73-69 advantage with 1:53 to play. Malik Curry would connect on a contested layup, followed by two A.J. Oliver II free-throw’s with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the contest for the fourth time, 73-73; however, on the ensuing possession La Tech’s Bracey went down and drilled a step-back trey (his fourth of the ballgame) to seal the deal for the Bulldogs in Ruston.

“We had to grind today and we had to play every possession,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We made some mistakes, but we also did a lot of good things. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough and they made one more play than us.”

Green had six assists and four rebounds to go along with his team-high 18 points. Oliver II finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Kalu Ezikpe narrowly missed a double-double, as he turned in a 14-point, nine rebound performance. Also, in double-figures for ODU was freshman Jaylin Hunter, who poured in a career-high 11 points.

For the contest, Old Dominion held advantages for second chance points (16-1), rebounds (40-28), points in the paint (34-22) and bench points (25-15).

The game experienced four ties and three lead changes.

In a first half that the Monarchs trailed by as many as 10, LA Tech claimed a seven-point lead, 40-33, at the half.

Old Dominion will return to the hardwood on Feb, 6, when the Monarchs welcome UTSA to Chartway Arena for a 7:00 p.m. ET.