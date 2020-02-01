Nigeria to address issues that led to visa restrictions

LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigeria’s government is pledging to address the security issues the Trump administration cited in its decision to stop granting immigration visas to people from Africa’s most populous nation.

The White House says immigrants from Nigeria and three other countries won’t be eligible for visas allowing them to live in the United States permanently starting Feb. 21.

A spokesman said Saturday that Nigeria’s president has established a committee “to study and address the updated U.S. requirements.”

Nigerians have long decried the visa application processes in the United States and Europe as racist, and many expressed disbelief and anger over the Trump administration’s new restrictions.