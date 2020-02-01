Newport News man killed in early morning York County crash

YORK Co., Va. – A 35-year-old Newport News man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County early Saturday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 6, near mile marker 239.

Errol D. Fraser, 35, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a tractor trailer from behind. His vehicle then became lodged under the back of the tractor trailer.

Fraser, who was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident, died on impact.

Police said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.