First Warning Forecast: Clouds, mist and fog, lingering showers possible

Lingering showers/mist and fog this morning under overcast skies. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day today with a few scattered showers possible later today, otherwise it will just be dry and cloudy as the bulk of the rain has moved out with the area of low pressure. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to near 50. Expect some clearing overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

High pressure will build in for Sunday. Skies will continue to clear and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. This will start our warming trend into next week. Get ready for some spring-like temperatures! Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

You can break out the shorts on Monday. Highs will climb to the low 70s! This is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The mild weather will continue into Tuesday with more cloud cover and highs near 70.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances by the evening. Expect rain to become widespread Wednesday night and Thursday. Showers will continue Thursday night into the day Friday. Thursday will be cooler, but still above normal in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

