What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of February 2nd 2020

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

BATWOMAN

“Mine is a Long and a Sad Tale” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2019.

SUPERGIRL

“In Plain Sight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SAYING GOODBYE IS HARD TO DO – Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#504). Original airdate 10/27/2019.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

ALL AMERICAN

“Crossroad” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE TURNING POINT – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in bad shape, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur), Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) rush to his side. Knowing there is a big decision he needs to make, the community from both Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him to show support. In the meantime, Spencer asks Coop (Bre-Z) to do him a favor, but somehow things go from bad to worse. Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and his teammates step up to help Billy out while he is tending to other matters. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Lorna Osunsanmi (#211). Original airdate 2/3/2020.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White (#312). Original airdate 2/3/2020.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

THE FLASH

“Marathon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE — Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice’s (Mädchen Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale). Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#412.) Original airdate 2/5/2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Whisper Box” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, S) (HDTV)

STUCK – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself stuck in an alternate reality the Drew Crew desperately searches for a way to bring her back. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#113). Original airdate 2/5/2020.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

SERIES PREMIERE

KATY KEENE

“Pilot” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE – Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. Lucky for Katy, she has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer and a surprise Katy wasn't expecting. Katy's roommate and close friend, Jorge auditions for a Broadway play, but it doesn't go as planned and he tries a different route to potentially get noticed. When Katy meet her new roommate Josie (Ashleigh Murray), she knows they will be fast friends. Josie meets record producer Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), but it is all seems too good to be true when Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) gets involved. After a long day, the group of friends, including "It" girl Pepper (Julia Chan), all meet at their favorite hangout, Molly's Crisis, to watch Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) perform as his alter ego, Ginger, and to see Katy's latest fashion creation. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#101). Original airdate 2/6/2020.

LEGACIES

“Kai Parker Screwed Us” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood). Angela Barnes Gomes directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#212). Original airdate 2/6/2020.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

CHARMED

“Needs to Know” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

WHAT THE HEART DESIRES – A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Johanna Lee & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#212). Original airdate 2/7/2020.

DYNASTY

“Battle Lines” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LS) (HDTV)

ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND WAR AND REAL ESTATE – Blake (Grant Show) finds himself all alone in the mansion, while Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) search for her new abode brings out her competitive side. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) hosts a Valentine’s Day event at the La Mirage, and Adam (Sam Underwood) attends hoping to find his Secret Admirer. Having returned to town, Dominique (Michael Michele) quickly entwines herself in a few questionable situations. Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Elaine Hendrix also star. Matt Earl Beesley directed the episode written by Christopher Fife (#312). Original airdate 2/7/2020.