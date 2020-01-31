US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to coronavirus

Posted 4:29 pm, January 31, 2020, by

The United States has declared a public health emergency because of the outbreak of coronavirus that hit China and has spread to other nations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus.

The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

Click here for our full coverage on the coronavirus outbreak. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.