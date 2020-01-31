Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses

Democrats hopes of prolonging the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and hearing from witnesses dimmed after a late decision from Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

He says he will oppose calling more witnesses in the impeachment trial. The Senate likely will vote soon to acquit Trump.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she would support a vote for witnesses, but that now appears to be too little for the Democratic accusers.

The Democrats need to win four GOP senators for a victory Friday on summoning witnesses.

Otherwise, the trial could end abruptly in acquittal.