Things you can still get free on some airlines

Anyone who flies knows how airlines love to nickel and dime us, charging for things that used to be free, such as checked bags.

But it turns out on some US airlines, you can still get a lot of services free of charge.

You’ve probably been hit with some frustrating add-on fees, such as checked bags ($25 to $50 each), or worse, changing a ticket ($200).

But Airfare Watchdog found 10 airline perks that are still free on some us airlines. Among them:

Free WiFi on JetBlue.

Two free checked bags on Southwest.

No change fees on southwest.

Free sandwiches on Delta and American cross country flights, that have recently been brought back.

Free Biscoff wafer cookies on Delta and American.

Free soft drinks or juice on all the major airlines (you’ll have to pay for drinks on most discount airlines).

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, one freebie that most airlines don’t offer anymore: free meals to Hawaii on flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles.

You’ll get hungry on that 5 hour flight, and may say “doesn’t that stink?” about an hour from landing.

Helpful hint: Hawaiian Airlines still offers free meals on flights from the mainland to Hawaii, which may leave you saying “mahalo,” or thank you.

Bottom line: Before grabbing the cheapest flight you can find, make sure you’re not going to pay another hundred dollars for a bag, or 30 dollars to pick a seat. That $150 discount flight could end up costing $250.

That way you don’t waste your money.

