Portsmouth detectives searching for missing elderly man with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 86-year-old Marvin Parsons was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Palmer Street around 2 p.m. No one has seen or heard from him since then.

Detectives are concerned for Parsons’ well-being because he suffers from a medical condition.

Parsons is described as a black male who is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Parsons or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

