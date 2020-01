NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of Sewells Point Road.

Police said a female pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information. If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips App.