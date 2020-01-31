One person to win a Newport News getaway valued over $500

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Tourism has designed a Facebook contest giving players a chance to win a weekend getaway in Newport News!

The group says the trip is worth over $500, and winners get a prize that is “perfect to share for a romantic night out, a girls’ weekend, or some old-fashioned family fun!”

Dubbed ‘LoveNN for a chance to WIN,’ this contest includes:

An overnight stay and breakfast for two at the Newport News Marriott at City Center

$75 gift card to FIN Seafood Restaurant

Gift card to Cinemark City Center 12

$45 to Tuscany Ristorante Italiano

Two VIP Passports for four people to receive free admission to all Newport News attractions

Interested in trying to win? Here’s what you gotta do: