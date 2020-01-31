One person to win a Newport News getaway valued over $500

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Tourism has designed a Facebook contest giving players a chance to win a weekend getaway in Newport News!
The group says the trip is worth over $500, and winners get a prize that is “perfect to share for a romantic night out, a girls’ weekend, or some old-fashioned family fun!”
Dubbed ‘LoveNN for a chance to WIN,’ this contest includes:
- An overnight stay and breakfast for two at the Newport News Marriott at City Center
- $75 gift card to FIN Seafood Restaurant
- Gift card to Cinemark City Center 12
- $45 to Tuscany Ristorante Italiano
- Two VIP Passports for four people to receive free admission to all Newport News attractions
Interested in trying to win? Here’s what you gotta do:
- Take a stroll around the fountain at City Center with your friends and family between Feb. 1 and Feb. 17. On the lower sidewalk, you’ll find talking points in the form of “Conversational Hearts,” similar to the Valentine’s candy we all know and love.
- Use these 12 large sidewalk heart-shaped stickers to talk with your friends and family about all the things you love.
- End your stroll at the LOVENN letters, located at Town Center Drive and Fountain Way.
- Snap a photo of yourself or your group with the LOVENN letters and share it with us on our ‘LoveNN for a chance to WIN’ Facebook event page. Earn a BONUS entry when you share your photo and answer the question “What Do You Love About Newport News?” in your Facebook post.
To find the contest on Facebook, search for ‘LoveNN for a chance to WIN.’
The winner will be contacted and announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.