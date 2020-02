SUFFOLK, Va. – A vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train at the intersection of S. Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue Friday night.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at 8:09 p.m.

Authorities say no one was hurt and no passengers were on the train at the time of the crash.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

The road, which was closed while officials investigated, has reopened as of 10:20 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

