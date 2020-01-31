× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy start to Saturday, sunshine returns, then 70s!

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to start the weekend… Expect widespread rain tonight into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast.

Rain is most likely before sunrise Saturday. Clouds will linger through Saturday with leftover scattered showers possible. Highs will return to the low 50s.

Clouds will clear out early Sunday morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs will jump into the upper 60s and low 70s early next week. Rain will return by midweek

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Saturday: AM Rain, PM Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Saturday Night: Spotty Shower. Gradual Clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. NW 5-10

