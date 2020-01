Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dustin Furlow (www.dustinfurlow.com) is a 26-year-old singer/songwriter based in Virginia Beach and previous winner of  the "Best Acoustic/Folk Artist" category for the Veer Magazine music awards in 2017. Accompanied by guitarist, Matt Thomas, Dustin performs "The Elder Tree" and "Never Going Back Again".

Catch Dustin again at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach for the "Out of the Box" concert series on February 6 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.