Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy start to the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain moving in to start the weekend… We will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will quickly build in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will reach to near 50 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be slim during the day but will go up after sunset. Expect widespread rain tonight into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast.

Rain is most likely between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday. Clouds will linger through Saturday with leftover scattered showers possible. Highs will return to the low 50s.

Clouds will clear out early Sunday morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs will jump into the upper 60s and low 70s early next week. Rain will return by midweek.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 50. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain, PM Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 31st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ snow Richmond

1966 Winter Storm: 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

