FDA approves first treatment for peanut allergy in children, teens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for patients with a peanut allergy.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy that helps mitigate allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that could occur due to someone accidentally being exposed to peanuts.

The drug is to be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet, and is not for emergency treatment of allergic reactions like anaphylaxis.

“This is a defining moment for the peanut allergy community and for Aimmune Therapeutics, and we are excited to bring the first FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy to patients and their families,” said Jayson Dallas, M.D., President and CEO of Aimmune Therapeutics.

