Family suing American Airlines after being kicked off flight due to body odor complaints

The incident happened in January 2019.

“All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Adler told WPLG-TV in Miami last January.

The Adlers said they did not have body odor and actually asked people in the airport if they smelled. Yossi told WPLG that he wants to know the real reason American Airlines forced them off the plane.

The Adlers are Orthodox Jews, according to court documents, and Yossi claimed in a statement that the Adlers were discriminated against because of their religion.

“The Adler family was asked to deplane after multiple passengers and our crew members complained about Mr. Adler’s body odor,” American Airlines said in a statement. “The decision was made out of concern for the comfort of our other passengers. Our team members took care of the family and provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked them on a flight to Detroit the next morning. None of the decisions made by our team in handling this sensitive situation were based on the Adler’s religion.”

