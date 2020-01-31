× 38 Sailors to re-enlist in Norfolk for a combined 232 years

NORFOLK, Va. – 39 Sailors from Reactor Department stationed aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy will reenlist on the deck of the USS Wisconsin for a combined 232 years, advancing 38 Sailors to Petty Officer Second Class.

The Sailors will receive a combined selective reenlistment bonus totaling $2,388,272.51 under the Selective Reenlistment Bonuses and Selective Training and Reenlistment programs.

SRB are reenlistment incentives used to maintain desired manning in specific ratings and NEC’S. SRB levels are subject to change in response to the needs of the Navy in managing community manning.

The STAR Program offers career designation to first term enlisted members who enlist or reenlist and are eligible for a variety of career incentives.

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.