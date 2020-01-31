26-year-old wounded by gunfire in Chesapeake; police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was injured by gunfire Friday morning.

A call came into officials around 12 a.m., informing them of a shooting in the 1100 block of Porter Street.

When police arrived on scene they checked the area. Witnesses in the area advised they heard multiple gunshots then saw 3 male juveniles running from the area.

At around 12:50 a.m., police received a call from a local hospital regarding a gunshot victim that was dropped off at their emergency room.

A 26-year-old man was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At the hospital, the victim stated he was in the area of Grady Crescent visiting a friend when he had 3 males approach him. The victim stated he ran away from them and that's when the shots were fired.

Police say the victim was not very forthcoming with information and there appeared to be discrepancies in his account of the events.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.