Virginia bill to allow physician-assisted suicide sparks discourse

Posted 10:03 am, January 30, 2020, by

Opponents of assisted suicide held a press conference Wednesday to disavow legislation that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to request a life-ending substance from a physician.

Supporters of the proposal say the choice to end one’s own life is a human right, while speakers at the event said allowing the practice would be unethical.

Related: New Jersey will allow terminally ill patients to end their lives 

The bill, sponsored by Virginia Del. Kaye Kory would allow adults with terminal conditions that will result in death within six months to request from a health care provider a self-administered, controlled substance for the purpose of ending the patient’s life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.