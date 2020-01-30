Virginia Attorney General sues to get Equal Rights Amendment recognized

ALEXANDRIA, VA - FEBRUARY 10: Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks to members of the media after a hearing February 10, 2017 in front of a U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Herring attended the hearing for a request he filed to block the travel ban executive order issued by President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – Attorney General Mark Herring has joined with two other Attorneys General in suing the Archivist of the United States in an attempt to get the Equal Rights Amendment recognized in the U.S. Constitution.

Earlier this week, Virginia officially became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, but its future is uncertain as the U.S. Justice Department has said the deadline for ratification has passed.

The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to direct the Archivist of the U.S. to publish the amendment to the Constitution as the 28th Amendment.

With Virginia ratifying the ERA, the necessary three-fourths of states have ratified it, but in a legal opinion the Justice Department said the deadline for ratification expired.

“We conclude that Congress had the constitutional authority to impose a deadline on the ratification of the ERA and, because that deadline has expired, the ERA Resolution is no longer pending before the States,” the OLC said in an opinion released earlier this month.

Herring argues the states still have the power to ratify the ERA.

