Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for the weekend… Today will be another chilly day. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible, mainly along the NC coast. Highs will return to the mid/upper 40s this afternoon, just below normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

We will warm back into the 50s tomorrow and this weekend. Clouds will build in through the day on Friday with rain moving in Friday night as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Rain will continue for Saturday morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s Friday and Saturday, then to the mid 50s on Sunday with clearing skies.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building, PM Rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 30th

1966 Winter Storm: Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm: 7-15” of snow from Richmond to Tidewater, 4” Northern Outer Banks

