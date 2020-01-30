The Dirty Buffalo readies for one of its busiest carryout days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - You might still be nailing down your Super Bowl Sunday plans, but a local favorite already knows what it'll be doing.

The Dirty Buffalo says the big game is behind one of its busiest carryout days of the year.

Famous for its wings, the restaurant has three locations in Hampton Roads: two in Norfolk and one in Virginia Beach. It's taking pre-orders for wings ahead of Sunday with $5 off every order of 25 for orders that come in before Friday.

Owner Russell Gilbert says there's a lot of planning that goes into Super Bowl weekend because not only is it a busy day for carryout, it's also a busy day for dine-in customers.

Gilbert tells News 3 he's put together a special menu with sauces inspired by the two Super Bowl LIV teams; the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

