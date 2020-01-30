Talking with the stars of the Tony nominated musical “Waitress” on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Waitress" is a Tony nominated musical that follows the life of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Gabriella Marzetta, who plays Dawn, and Brian Lundy, who plays Ogie, join us to discusses some of the main themes of the show, the impact of the music and their experience on a touring Broadway production.

"Waitress" is running now through Sunday, February 2nd at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. Tickets can be purchased at SevenVenues.com.