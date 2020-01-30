Suffolk Police seeking information on whereabouts of woman last seen nearly a year ago

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has reportedly been missing for nearly a year.

23-year-old Chatani B. Wilson was last seen by her family on February 12, 2019. It is believed she may be in Virginia Beach.

Police say there is no indication that Wilson is in any danger; however, her family has not seen or spoken to her or her child since they last saw her.

Wilson is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes but is known to wear gray contacts.

If you have seen or have had contact with Wilson or have information on where she might be, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. You can submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, at the Suffolk Police Department website (and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link) or at the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), option 5.

Download the News 3 app for updates.