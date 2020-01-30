Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims, Bryant foundation

MIAMI, Fla. – Following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, friend and former teammate Shaquille O’Neal announced that he would be donating the proceeds from his annual Super Bowl party to families that lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, were among the nine people who died when the helicopter they were on went down in Southern California on Sunday.

Wednesday morning, Shaq wrote on Twitter that he had been grappling whether or not to even go through with “Fun House” event in Miami.

“Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family,” wrote Shaq. “But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s do just that.”

Shaq went on to say that he will be dedicating and donating all the proceeds from the Friday night event to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

“Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragedy,” Shaq wrote. “RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

Shaq’s announcement came the same day that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, made her first public statement following the crash. In an Instagram post, she wrote about how she and her three surviving daughters are grieving.

In the same post, Vanessa went on to announce that her “Team Mamba” family has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the other families affected by the tragedy.