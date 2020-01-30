Possible threat not credible after ‘overheard comment’ about Virginia Beach Municipal Center, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an “overheard comment” regarding the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Police say the comment was made to a city employee, who interpreted it as a possible threat. The employee then notified a sheriff’s deputy, who then contacted the police department.

The department says they’ve identified the person who allegedly made the comment in question and are investigating.

At this time, police say they have not found anything to substantiate a threat. No buildings were placed on lockdown.

The police department says they understand that “there is a heightened sense of concern for employees when they hear of such an investigation being conducted.”

The municipal center is where 12 city employees were shot and killed during the mass shooting on May 31, 2019. The shooting happened in Building 2.

Acting City Manager Tom Leahy issued the following statement to all city employees about the situation:

The Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau is investigating a report that an employee overheard another employee make a potential threat. At this point, they have found nothing credible and there is no need to lock down any buildings. While the investigation is continuing, the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office will provide heightened security out of an abundance of caution. I will send additional updates as more information becomes available. Thank you.

