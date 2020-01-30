Portsmouth Police investigating report of man exposing himself to student near bus stop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a Churchland High School student near a bus stop Thursday morning.

A message from Churchland High School’s Principal Shawn Millaci read that the incident happened at Tejo Lane and Silvermaple Drive.

Millaci’s message to Churchland families was as follows:

Good evening, families. This is an important message from Mr. Millaci, principal of Churchland High School. Earlier today, a student who was walking to the bus stop at Tejo Lane and Silvermaple Drive reported seeing a man exposing himself. Police were immediately contacted, and they are investigating. Police will have an additional presence in the area today. I am sharing this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are still investigating.

