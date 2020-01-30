× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for the weekend and temperatures in the 70s!

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for the weekend… Clouds will break up overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

We will start with some sunshine Friday morning, but clouds will build in through the day. Rain will move in Friday night as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Rain will continue for Saturday morning, becoming more scattered by midday. Highs will reach the low 50s Friday and Saturday, a few degrees above normal.

Sunday will be even warmer. Highs will warm to the mid 50s with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Great weather for an outdoor Super Bowl gathering!

Next week, temperatures will soar to the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday. Rain will hold off until late Tuesday when our next system moves in Wednesday.

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE/N 5-10

Friday: Clouds Building, PM Rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Friday Night: Widespread Rain. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Interactive Radar

