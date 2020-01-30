Local restaurants offering deals and freebies ahead of the big game

Posted 12:55 pm, January 30, 2020, by

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and restaurants around Hampton Roads are offering up deals and freebies to celebrate.

Promocodes.com made a list of local deals – some end after the big game, while others last all month long.

  • Applebee’s – 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery. Use promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout. Deal ends 2/2/2020.
  • Auntie Anne’s – Enjoy two medium drinks on us when you purchase any variety Pretzel Bucket. Offer only “for a limited time”.
  • BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Get $10 off any $40 order. Valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Deal runs 1/9/20-2/9/20.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Free wings on February 17th if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. For any American or Canadian dine-in customers between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Join us Sunday for endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 with the purchase of an entrée. Price and participation may vary by location.
  • Dave & Buster’s  – Unlimited wings and game play every Sunday for $19.99. Play any blue swipe game for free. Swipe as many games as you can.
  • Hickory Tavern – All you can eat wings for $19.95 and prize raffles for a recliner and free wings for a year.  Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Hooters – Six free wings if the game goes into overtime. Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Insomnia Cookies – 20 percent off online orders of $20 or more.  Deal ends through 2/3/20.
  • Long John Silver’s – All the food you can eat starting at $7.99 – fish, chicken, sides and hushpuppies. Pricing and participation may vary. Please contact your local LJS to confirm.
  • Macaroni Grill – 20% off catering orders with code FANFOOD20. Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Mod Pizza – Free delivery on your first MOD delivery order with DoorDash. Deal runs through 02/02/20.
  • Panda Express – $10 off a family feast with coupon SCOREBIG. Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Pizza Hut – Order pizza [promocodes.com] for the Big Game to get 20% off http://NFLShop.com merchandise through 2/28. Deal ends 02/28/20.
  • Red Lobster – Limited edition Snap Tackle Claws [promocodes.com] for $10 and 15% off to-go and delivery orders. Deal ends 02/02/20.
  • Wing Zone – Get 10 free boneless wings when you pre-order by January 31st! Deal ends 01/31/20.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.