Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to honor Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira say they’ll honor NBA icon Kobe Bryant during their Super Bowl halftime show in Miami this Sunday.

Lopez and Shakira made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference for the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira said at the conference. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey onstage that day.”

Bryant was among nine people killed when the helicopter they were on crashed in Southern California on Sunday. The 41-year-old’s tragic passing has devastated fans and left them searching for answers as to what caused the aircraft to go down.

Along with remembering the legacy of Bryant, J-Lo and Shakira have promised an empowering message that will pay homage to Latino culture.

The singers told media they worked hard to put together an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance for those at the game and at home.

This will be the first time Lopez and Shakira will perform together.

