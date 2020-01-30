Hampton woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing heroin, cocaine

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to court documents from the Department of Justice, Kimberly Massenburg, 45, served as a go-between for a kilogram weight dealer of heroin and a kilogram weight dealer of cocaine. The two dealers would exchange tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and heroin through Massenburg at a time.

In October 2018, Massenburg was arrested in Hampton after she was found in possession of a kilogram of cocaine.

After being released on bond, Massenburg kept in contact with both dealers and organized a meeting between them so that they could continue to exchange drugs directly with one another.