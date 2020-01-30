Four baby sleepers recalled over suffocation concerns

Photo Gallery
Four popular infant sleepers are being recalled over concerns that babies could suffocate in them.
No injuries have been reported with these products, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says babies have died using similar products after rolling from their back to their stomach or side.
Each of the companies involved say you should stop using these products immediately and contact them for a cash refund or voucher.
Here’s what you need to know about each product:
Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this inclined sleeper was sold nationwide at stores like Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.
The affected model number is 91394, which can be found on the cross bar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes.
To contact the company for a refund click here or call 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Evenflo’s Pillow Portable Napper
This item was sold across the country at a number of stores, including Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.
To see if your product is impacted, look for model number 12132125 on a label on the leg of the napper.
Click here to find out how to get a refund or call 1-800-233-5921 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Delta Enterprise Corp’s Inclined Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns
This product comes in a lot of different styles, not just the one pictured.
It was also sold under the following names: Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns;, Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns, Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper, Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper, 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.
Look for model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942. They can be found on the label and frame.
This was sold at Amazon.com, Kmart, and ToysRUs.com from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.
Click here for information on getting a refund or call 1-800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Graco’s Little Lounger Rocking Seat
This product is a rocking seat and vibrating lounger.
Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. You can find the model number on a label on one of the metal legs.
Click here to get a refund or call 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.