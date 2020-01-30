Four baby sleepers recalled over suffocation concerns

Four popular infant sleepers are being recalled over concerns that babies could suffocate in them.

No injuries have been reported with these products, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says babies have died using similar products after rolling from their back to their stomach or side.

Each of the companies involved say you should stop using these products immediately and contact them for a cash refund or voucher.

Here’s what you need to know about each product:

Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this inclined sleeper was sold nationwide at stores like Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

The affected model number is 91394, which can be found on the cross bar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes.

To contact the company for a refund click here or call 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Evenflo’s Pillow Portable Napper

This item was sold across the country at a number of stores, including Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.

To see if your product is impacted, look for model number 12132125 on a label on the leg of the napper.