Connecticut man accused of killing his wife found dead

A Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife is dead days after he tried to kill himself, his lawyer said Thursday.

Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive Tuesday in a vehicle in the garage of his Farmington home. He died just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dulos had been taken to a Bronx hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning.

He was accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May after dropping their five children off at school in New Canaan. They were in the middle of divorce and child custody proceedings.

He has denied any involvement in the killing his wife. Dulos insisted he was innocent in a note found in his home, according to a court motion filed Thursday by his defense lawyers.

