China reports 9,692 confirmed cases of new virus, death toll rises to 213

Posted 8:36 pm, January 30, 2020

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the record number of deaths in 24 hours reported Friday.

This picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows an electronic billboard information as traveller’s advice about the coronavirus at the arrival hall from Beijing at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France’s government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported outside China.

The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

