Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for the weekend

A chilly midweek… Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s today, cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, but rain chances will stay low. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

More clouds will build in for Thursday with an isolated shower possible, mainly along the North Carolina coast. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s tomorrow, a shade below normal.

We will warm back into the low 50s for Friday and this weekend. Clouds will build in through the day on Friday with rain moving in Friday night as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Rain will continue for Saturday morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Shower. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 29th

1940 Record Low: -12F at Richmond

1990 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

2014 Snow Storm: 6-10 inches Hampton Rds. 2-4 inches Richmond to Williamsburg

